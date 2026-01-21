Nemacolin Woodlands lets go of nearly 150 employees

A large group of employees at Nemacolin Woodlands were told Tuesday that they no longer had jobs — a move that is now raising concerns across Fayette County, where the resort is one of the largest employers.

Multiple employees tell Channel 11 that 144 workers were informed that they were being let go.

Nemacolin Woodlands confirmed the layoffs, saying in a statement that the company is implementing a “strategic workforce reduction” following a comprehensive evaluation of its operations, driven by changes in available room inventory.

Channel 11 asked whether those inventory changes are tied to room closures or a decline in bookings connected to the broader economy. We are still waiting for a response. Company officials did confirm the layoffs came from multiple departments.

Melissa Lawrence, a former Nemacolin employee who lost her job last year, says the news was difficult to hear.

“I told them I love my job. It’s actually very traumatic what they do up there,” she said.

Lawrence says she had wanted to speak with an attorney after losing her job, but felt she didn’t have the resources to do so — and was concerned about pushing back against such a powerful employer.

“I wanted to get a lawyer for a long time over it, but didn’t have the money, but also had heard that nobody wants to go against Nemacolin, nobody around here will do that,” Lawrence said.

Another woman who was let go on Tuesday told Channel 11 she received a reward last year, along with her entire department, for doing an exceptional job and bringing in revenue.

“As far as I was concerned, I was doing great,” the woman said.

Despite the layoffs, Nemacolin’s LinkedIn page currently lists 57 open positions, including front desk and housekeeping roles.

Nemacolin’s statement went on to say, “While difficult, these adjustments are intended to position Nemacolin for long-term stability, and the company extends its sincere appreciation to all associates for their dedication and service.”

We reached out to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for comment and have not heard back.

