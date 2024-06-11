Nemacolin’s newly renovated hotel The Chateau to reopen this summer

FARMINGTON, Pa. — Those looking to escape Pittsburgh this summer now have the option to stay at Nemacolin Resort’s newly-renovated largest hotel, The Chateau.

A press release describes the hotel as a Ritz Paris-themed building meant to “transcend guests back in time to 18th-century France.” The space, it says, aims to embody historic garden romance and is replete with luxurious fabrics, crystal chandeliers and a live harp player.

Nemacolin’s 2,200-acre resort located in the Laurel Highlands is home to five distinct hotels and an array of amenities. The Grand Lodge, another of the hotels, was renovated and reopened last year.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

