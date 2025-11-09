Neville Township on-ramp to I-79 temporarily closes on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Starting Monday, a busy on-ramp to northbound I-79 closes for two weeks.

According to PennDOT, the ramp from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 in Neville Township shuts down to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The closure will stay in place continuously through 6 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The closure is so crews can conduct deck repair work as part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project.

All ramp traffic should take one of the following detours:

Posted Detour

From Grand Avenue head westbound

Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4 th Avenue)

Avenue) Turn left onto Montour Street

Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5 th Avenue)

Avenue) Continue on southbound Route 51 (5 th Avenue becomes State Avenue)

Avenue becomes State Avenue) Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End Detour

Alternate Detour

From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road

Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis

Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End Detour

