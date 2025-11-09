Local

Neville Township on-ramp to I-79 temporarily closes on Monday

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Starting Monday, a busy on-ramp to northbound I-79 closes for two weeks.

According to PennDOT, the ramp from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 in Neville Township shuts down to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The closure will stay in place continuously through 6 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The closure is so crews can conduct deck repair work as part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project.

All ramp traffic should take one of the following detours:

Posted Detour

  • From Grand Avenue head westbound
  • Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51
  • Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4th Avenue)
  • Turn left onto Montour Street
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue)
  • Continue on southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue becomes State Avenue)
  • Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
  • End Detour

Alternate Detour

  • From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road
  • Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge
  • Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis
  • Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)
  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
  • End Detour

