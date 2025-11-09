Neville Township on-ramp to I-79 temporarily closes on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Starting Monday, a busy on-ramp to northbound I-79 closes for two weeks.
According to PennDOT, the ramp from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 in Neville Township shuts down to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The closure will stay in place continuously through 6 a.m. on Nov. 23.
The closure is so crews can conduct deck repair work as part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project.
All ramp traffic should take one of the following detours:
Posted Detour
- From Grand Avenue head westbound
- Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4th Avenue)
- Turn left onto Montour Street
- Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue)
- Continue on southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue becomes State Avenue)
- Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End Detour
Alternate Detour
- From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road
- Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis
- Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)
- Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End Detour
