NOW ON 11: Serious playground injuries: What to check before your children play

Serious playground accidents are more common than you may think. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 children are seen in hospital emergency rooms every year after a playground accident, and on average, 15 children die from playground accidents each year.

NOW on Channel 11 Morning News, the man who is making it part of his life’s mission to make playgrounds safer — and what you should check for before your children play.

