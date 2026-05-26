New Aer Lingus flight could lure Irish companies to Pittsburgh manufacturing campus

PITTSBURGH — Devlin Robinson sees the new Aer Lingus flight at Pittsburgh International Airport as not just another feather in the cap of the Allegheny County Airport or the link to his ancestral homeland. Robinson sees a potentially huge boost to the Pittsburgh-region economy.

Robinson, a state senator whose district includes the airport, was influential in landing the $5.25 million over two years in economic incentives that will help Aer Lingus get the Pittsburgh-Dublin service started. He believes the connections that will be made — in addition to the ones that already exist in companies as varied as UPMC, MSA and BNY Mellon — will help Irish companies set up shop here.

That was on his mind when he attended the groundbreaking of a new building at the Neighborhood 91 advanced manufacturing campus, another project of the Allegheny County Airport Authority and RIDC.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group