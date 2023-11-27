New bakery opens in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Jak’s Bakey in Bloomfield is now open to the public!

Owner and baker Zhelyazko (Jak) Latinov and his wife and co-owner Molly Freedman Latinova have been selling goods at local farmers markets for about five years, but opened a storefront at 4310 Main St. on Sunday.

The store sells pastries, sweet and savory, that are made fresh by hand daily.

Normal hours will be Tuesday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

