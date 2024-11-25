New Becks Run Road traffic patterns announced as water main work continues

PITTSBURGH — Crews are continuing to work on the Becks Run Road water main replacement project, and Pennsylvania American Water announced some new traffic patterns drivers will need to know.

A news release says work on the upper section of Becks Run Road will be completed on Wednesday evening, meaning Agnew Road to Wagner Street will be open to two-way traffic.

From Wednesday until Tuesday, Dec. 3, Becks Run Road will be temporarily open from Agnew Road to East Carson Street. Single-lane alternating traffic will pass through the work zone near Susquehanna Street.

Starting Dec. 3, Becks Run Road will closed to traffic from Wagner to East Carson streets.

Pennsylvania American Water says it will accommodate school buses, emergency vehicles, residents and businesses in the construction zone by using single-lane access between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Temporary traffic signals will be operating overnight.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2025. Click here for more information.

