New bill introduced to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have once again introduced a bill that would legalize marijuana in the commonwealth.

State Rep. Dan Frankel, a democrat from Allegheny County, co-sponsored the bill, along with Rep. Rick Krajewski, a democrat from Philadelphia.

“By legalizing and regulating cannabis thoughtfully, we can avoid pitfalls that have marred roll outs in other states,” Frankel said. “Our plan will create clear rules that protect consumers, educate the public, and ensure that Pennsylvania small businesses and taxpayers – not out-of-state corporations -- benefit from the profits.”

“The time is now for Pennsylvania,” said Krajewski, who spent the last legislative session leading six hearings to study the successes and shortcomings of cannabis programs nationwide. “We have listened carefully to public health experts, criminal justice reformers, small business advocates and community leaders. Our bill reflects what we’ve learned — that we can and must legalize cannabis in a way that is safe, equitable and beneficial to all Pennsylvanians.”

According to a release, key priorities of the bill include:

Automatically clearing criminal records and advancing restorative justice for those impacted by cannabis-related offenses.

Reinvesting tax revenue into communities disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs.

Implementing critical public health protections, including THC limits, marketing restrictions and child safety measures.

Creating pathways for diverse and local entrepreneurs to participate in the regulated cannabis market, with priority on licensing and contracting.

Maximizing state revenue and accountability with publicly owned and accountable retail stores

Lack of support in the state Senate could once again shut down the bill.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group