New book vending machine at Allegheny County Jail offers comfort for kids visiting loved ones

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new kind of vending machine at the Allegheny County Jail.

Representatives of the jail and Allegheny County Library Association, as well as elected officials, unveiled the facility’s book vending machine.

The vending machine is aimed at children visiting a loved one there, bringing them happiness during difficult times. There are books for children and teens, graphic novels, picture books, and chapter books.

Officials say there’s something for everyone, including titles that feature incarcerated parents, saying it is important that kids see themselves in the books.

“Stories that are in this vending machine here today will give kids a chance to see their experiences reflected in literature — that’s the mirror — letting them know that they’re not alone, that other people have been in similar situations,” said State Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-38th District).

The books include a title by Pittsburgh author Caroline Carlson, who was on hand to autograph her books that went into the machine.

This was the county’s first book vending machine placed in a nontraditional setting. Officials say that more vending machines will be placed throughout the county, with books reflecting the unique challenges children or teens there face.

