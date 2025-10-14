New Brighton officials warning residents of police impersonation scam

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — New Brighton officials are warning residents about an ongoing police impersonation scam.

Residents in the community are getting mail from an organization called “New Brighton Community Police Alert” or a similar variation of that name, the borough said on Tuesday. In the mail, the organization is asking for money.

Officials stress this is a scam and emphasize that the New Brighton Area Police Department will not ask for donations through the mail, over the phone, or in person.

New Brighton residents are asked to stay vigilant and call the New Brighton Area Police Department at 724-846-2270 if they are unsure about the legitimacy of something they receive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group