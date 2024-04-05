New Brighton police looking for ‘dangerous’ dogs

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — New Brighton police are looking for two “dangerous” dogs.

The dogs are believed to be a mastiff and a golden retriever.

Police said they were last seen in the area of Wises Grove Road in North Sewickley Township and Cardinal Drive in Daugherty Township.

Police are asking anyone who sees the dogs to call Beaver County Dispatch at 724-775-0880.

