New Castle couple arrested in connection with years-long child rape case

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A couple from New Castle is behind bars after a child rape case police say lasted multiple years.

The New Castle Police Department said they received a complaint of a minor who had been sexually assaulted on Jan. 13.

The complaint identified Regis Lilley as a suspect and also listed a second juvenile girl as a victim, New Castle police said. Officers responded to the house and removed Lilley until an investigation was completed

Police said the investigation revealed significant evidence against Lilley. He was brought to the New Castle Police Department and confessed after an interview to having sexual contact with the original victim, according to the complaint.

Police also arrested Samantha Haines, who they say was in a relationship with Lilley and was aware of the sexual abuse for multiple years but did nothing to stop it.

Lilley is charged with 11 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 10 counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Haines is charged with one count of trafficking of a minor and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Lilley and Haines are being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bail each.

