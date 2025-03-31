New Castle man accused of leading police on wild chase through multiple counties in stolen truck

A New Castle man is behind bars after police say he led officers on a chase through multiple communities while driving a stolen truck.

During the chase, investigators say he almost hit a police officer who was trying to get him to stop.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca goes through the dashcam video showing how close the truck was to hitting other drivers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group