New Castle man charged with homicide in connection with Mercer County shooting

FARRELL, Pa. — A New Castle man has been charged with homicide in connection with a shooting that happened in Mercer County.

Brandon D. Smith, 45, was shot in the chest outside Yank’s Place on the 700 block of Idaho Street in Farrell on Sept. 21. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Alan Cox Jr., 34, of New Castle, turned himself in on Thursday.

This came after police identified him as a suspect on Wednesday.

Troopers said the shooting was the result of an altercation that began in the bar.

Cox is being held at the Mercer County Prison without bail.

