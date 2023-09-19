New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash in Lawrence County

A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County on Monday.

Dale Hunter, 62, was thrown from the motorcycle he was riding during a crash with a vehicle on Mitchell Road at Meadowview Boulevard just before 7 p.m., according to Neshannock Township police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials didn’t say if the driver of the other vehicle, a 71-year-old woman, was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

