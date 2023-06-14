New Castle mother accused of driving car into river with son in backseat

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A New Castle mother is accused of driving her car into the Shenango River with her 11-year-old son in the back seat.

Police said they were called to the Columbus Interbelt for a car partially submerged in the river. Police said Charity Jackson was driving on Columbus Interbelt when she veered right, went over the curb, went down the hill, and drove into the river with her son.

Channel 11 asked the police chief if the mom did this on purpose.

“We don’t know if this was intentional or it was a result of being under the influence at this time,” said Chief Robert Salem.

Firefighters rescued both the mom and the child. They weren’t seriously hurt. Luckily, the car hit rocks which kept it from completely going into the water.

The chief said Jackson was under the influence of alcohol and nine drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson admitted to officers she had two glasses of wine, but she denied intentionally driving the car into the river saying she was mentally tired and was going through a lot in life.

However, police said she never hit the brakes.

“We didn’t view any type of break marks trying to stop she went over the curb and into the river there were several witnesses who say they didn’t see any break lights,” said Salem.

According to police paperwork, Jackson faces several charges including DUI, endangering the welfare of children and reckless driving.

