New Castle police continue investigating broad-daylight shooting that killed a dog

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police chief is calling a shooting in the middle of the day scary and uncalled for. The shooting happened along a neighborhood street where a man was walking his dog. Unfortunately, the dog got caught in the crossfire.

It happened just before noon at Pollock Avenue and Reynolds Street on Monday. Police said a black sedan with two men inside were involved. The driver was wearing a mask. The passenger jumped out of the car, started shooting and then sped off.

“It’s scary and uncalled for, we don’t know what the reason was for it. We do have a couple leads we are looking into,” said Chief Dave Cumo.

Police believe the shooter used a modified automatic handgun. At the time, a neighbor was walking his dog. The dog was shot in the head, rushed to the vet and died.

“It’s a pet, it’s like family so, we take this very seriously,” Cumo said.

The chief said they are working to get answers.

“We don’t want this type of activity going on in our city. The best we can [do is] to try and stop it and hold the people responsible, accountable for it,” Cumo said.

Two parked cars were hit, so was a silver car driving by. The woman inside that car drove straight to the police station.

“We are not really sure of what their target was. There was a gentleman walking his dog, the dog was hit. We don’t know if that gentleman was the target or if it was the vehicle they were shooting at,” Cumo said.

Cumo said they are asking for the community’s help in finding both men. Anyone with information should call the New Castle Police Department.

