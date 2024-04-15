Dog killed when person fires gun from moving car in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A dog died after it was shot in New Castle Monday morning.
New Castle Police Chief Dave Cumo says officers were sent to Pollock Avenue and Reynold Street for a report of shots fired just before noon.
He says a passenger in a black car fired a gun that hit two parked cars and a silver car driving by, as well as a dog being walked.
The dog died, but at this time there are no reported injuries to people.
Cumo says the driver of the black car was wearing a mask.
The incident is under investigation.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group