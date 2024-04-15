Dog killed when person fires gun from moving car in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A dog died after it was shot in New Castle Monday morning.

New Castle Police Chief Dave Cumo says officers were sent to Pollock Avenue and Reynold Street for a report of shots fired just before noon.

He says a passenger in a black car fired a gun that hit two parked cars and a silver car driving by, as well as a dog being walked.

The dog died, but at this time there are no reported injuries to people.

Cumo says the driver of the black car was wearing a mask.

The incident is under investigation.

