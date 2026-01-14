New chapter begins for Northland Public Library after completion of $4.1 million renovation project

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A new chapter is beginning for the freshly renovated Northland Public Library.

Officials cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the work last week at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Changes include a redone front entrance and patio, revamped circulation area and a new cafe.

Northland Public Library Executive Director Amy Steele said the idea for the project began when the old patio began deteriorating.

Officials say everyone is very excited to be around all the new additions.

“I feel a vibrancy when people are here. There’s an increased energy between the café and the new spaces. People aren’t all sitting on top of each other. It’s been really great,” Steele said.

In all, the project cost around $4.1 million.

Officials said $2.8 million of that was raised through external funding and the project was completed with no debt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group