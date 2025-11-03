New climbing routes coming to Allegheny County bouldering park

An Allegheny County bouldering park is switching things up to give climbers a new experience.

The Boyce Bouldering Park, located at 675 Old Frankstown Road, will have new climbing routes by Friday, Allegheny County Parks says.

Until then, the park’s climbing walls will be closed starting Monday so staff can clean and replace the handholds.

The rest of Boyce Park’s amenities will remain open during that timeframe, including the pump track, playground and skate park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group