New COVID booster shot may arrive in our area in next 2 weeks

PITTSBURGH — COVID is nothing new, but a booster shot to combat its latest strain is.

Ron Obringer is the manager of Spartan Pharmacy. He says, since the CDC announced everyone ages 6 months and older should get the updated COVID shot - he’s gotten continuous calls from those wanting it.

Obringer said, “Do we have it in stock yet, when are you getting it, which would be about two weeks we’re assuming. Hopefully two weeks.”

Kevin Flaherty says he plans on getting the new COVID booster. Flaherty said, “I intend on getting it because my wife has a lot of health issues. I’m not as concerned about my health.”

Theresa Streshenkoff doesn’t plan on getting it. She said, “I don’t plan on getting it. (Why?) Because I already had covid with two covid shots.”

Medical professionals say the new booster’s data shows a reduction in getting COVID if you get the updated vaccine.

Arpit Mehta is the Director of Pharmacy for Allegheny Health Network. Mehta said, “FDA back in June based on what was the most prominent, they determined what strain of omicron will be in the fall and that’s what the vaccine is designed to target or attack if you will.”

Obringer says in addition to people asking for the vaccine, he’s also seen a recent increase in people needing the drug Paxlovid which can help those who already have COVID. He added, “Trending upward for sure. It was non existent for 3 to 4 months and probably in the last one to two months we’ve seen a decent uptick in prescriptions for it.”

Mehta continued, “Vaccine is the best way to protect from it. Why get the disease and treat it if you can protect from getting it at all in the first place.”

This is the first fall and winter virus seasons where the COVID, Flu and RSV vaccines are available. These are the three viruses that cause the most hospitalizations. Obringer says he believes a lot of people will likely get the shots all at once.

The new booster is slated to make its way to our area in the next two weeks.

