New details emerge regarding fraudulent check used to buy new Jeep in North Huntingdon

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are looking two people they say used a fake check to buy a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Davon Casseus, 32, and Angel Vega, 28.

Both are wanted for felony forgery, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy charges.

Video surveillance from inside the Greater Pittsburgh Police Federal Credit Union was clear as day, according to investigators. They said it showed Casseus depositing a fraudulent check on June 20, 2023, and then withdrawing most of it seven days later. The amount of the forged check totaled $61,000.

Vega was later connected to the deposit, Pittsburgh police said.

The $61,000 was used toward a down payment to buy a brand new Jeep Grand Wagoneer from the Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in North Huntingdon. The Jeep, which was listed for $123,820, was purchased on June 27.

Casseus and Vega were last seen operating the Jeep with a Pennsylvania U.S. Marine Corps Veteran specialty license plate 14568MC.

Police said Casseus is originally from the New York City area and may have fled to that location.

Anyone with information on Casseus and Vega’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 204-7016.

