New enhancements at Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh has unveiled a series of enhancements for the 2025 Steelers season, aiming to elevate the gameday experience for fans.

The upgrades include a new synthetic football field near Gate A, a marquee videoboard on the stadium’s east side and an upgraded Wi-Fi system. These improvements are part of the stadium’s commitment to providing a top-tier experience for attendees.

“We are committed to constant improvement across every part of our business,” said Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak. “By listening to our fans and acting on their feedback, we’re making meaningful changes to enhance their gameday experience.”

The new synthetic football field, measuring 44 by 25 yards, will be utilized during the 2026 NFL Draft and programmed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh on event and game days. The marquee videoboard will enhance the visual experience with dynamic graphics and score displays.

Food and beverage options have been expanded with new concessions in the upper sections, including upscale nachos and self-checkout markets. The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum now features an exhibit celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL victory.

Additionally, the Terrible Towel’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated with a dedicated wall and new merchandise. The stadium app has been updated with new features, including a virtual assistant and mobile ordering.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group