New facility on Pittsburgh’s North Side aims to combat homelessness

PITTSBURGH — Light of Life rescue mission is putting the finishing touches on a brand new $12 million, 54,000 square foot facility on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“For those who are on the road the recovery, they have decided to come out of that lifestyle, they are not using drugs anymore, this particular building will be for them,” explained Light of Life Executive Director Jerrel Gilliam, giving Channel 11 a behind the scenes look at the facility.

It will house up to 40 homeless men working to get back on their feet as well as offer daily meals and educational programming to those men as well as women and children in need who are housed elsewhere.

According to Gilliam, the new space will replace an old Light of Life building on North Avenue, and each man will be able to live there for up to two years.

“The longer that they’ve been either in homelessness or addiction, the longer they need to give themselves to get out of that lifestyle,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam explained the building’s design was very strategic and tailored to their clients.

“Every element has a purpose,” he said. “It’s new features like this, where there’s wood, which is a softer feel coming in, wider hallways, taller ceilings, so people don’t feel like they’re boxed in.”

The shelter features an expansive 100-seat dining room which will serve all meals buffet-style, a “free store” where clients can get much-needed clothing, and a cosmetology suite.

“We’re actually going to have the ability to do hairstyling and things here, but also training, so our clients and guests will be able to get their hair cut but also learn a new trade,” Gilliam said.

An official ribbon cutting is scheduled for next Wednesday.

The men who will be living at the building are set to begin moving in by the end of the month.

