New Florence residents vote to approve alcohol sales in borough

NEW FLORENCE, Pa. — New Florence residents took to the polls to approve alcohol sales in the borough.

On Tuesday, 64% of residents voted in favor of reversing laws from the 1930s that banned beer and liquor sales, according to unofficial results.

Previous coverage: New Florence voters to decide whether or not alcohol sales should be legal in borough

In the small Westmoreland County borough, it’s been illegal to sell beer and other alcohol within borough limits since prohibition laws were lifted in 1933. The borough banned liquor sales in 1934, and beer sales a year after that.

It was one of four small towns in Westmoreland County that don’t allow alcohol sales.

Although voters approved, beer and liquor sales won’t start immediately. There’s a process with the liquor control board.

“The first thing that has to happen is that the liquor control board has to receive the certified results from the county election official,” said Shawn Kelly, a Spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. “Once that happens, then we can start the process of accepting those applications.”

But there could be a little bit of a challenge for businesses in New Florence to get an actual liquor license.

Westmoreland County already has the maximum licenses issued that it’s allowed to have from the state. That means Richey and other business owners would have to go online, find a license that’s in safekeeping in Westmoreland County — meaning it’s not being used — and try to potentially buy it from the license owner.

“You work out something with that licensee and then you begin the process of transferring the license from that licensee to your new establishment,” Kelly explained.

Becky Richey, owner of C & T’s Pizza, told Channel 11 on Tuesday that she knows there are a few hurdles to clear, but she’s staying optimistic. She feels that being able to sell liquor and beer would help bring more customers into not just her business, but into the small town, and be a potential revenue boost for everyone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group