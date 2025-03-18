New food options at PNC Park unveiled for 2025 Pirates season

PITTSBURGH — Pirates fans can enjoy new food options at PNC Park this season.

Aramark, who have partnered with the Pirates for over 50 years, unveiled the yinzer-themed menu items on Monday.

Highlights from the new menu include:

Fried Almond Torte: Funnel cake batter dipped, fried and topped with raspberry sauce, icing, and burnt almonds.

Polish Cannonball: Egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, cheddar cheese, and herb crema dip.

Chipped Ham Empanada: Empanada filled with barbecue chipped ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles.

In addition to the new menu items, Aramark unveiled new souvenir food items that you can take home:

Popcorn Bat: A 98-ounce collectible, team-branded souvenir vessel, featuring an attached lid and an embossed wood-grain texture.

Cotton Candy Mask: Foam mask showcasing MLB mascots, available in one size that is adjustable for kids and adults.

©2025 Cox Media Group