Local

New food options at PNC Park unveiled for 2025 Pirates season

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Chipped Ham Empanadas 20250207, Aramark Foods at PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photos by Harrison Barden) (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Pirates/Harrison Barden)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pirates fans can enjoy new food options at PNC Park this season.

Aramark, who have partnered with the Pirates for over 50 years, unveiled the yinzer-themed menu items on Monday.

Highlights from the new menu include:

Fried Almond Torte: Funnel cake batter dipped, fried and topped with raspberry sauce, icing, and burnt almonds.

Polish Cannonball: Egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, cheddar cheese, and herb crema dip.

Chipped Ham Empanada: Empanada filled with barbecue chipped ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles.

In addition to the new menu items, Aramark unveiled new souvenir food items that you can take home:

Popcorn Bat: A 98-ounce collectible, team-branded souvenir vessel, featuring an attached lid and an embossed wood-grain texture.

Cotton Candy Mask: Foam mask showcasing MLB mascots, available in one size that is adjustable for kids and adults.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read