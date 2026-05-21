New Giant Eagle pharmacy opening inside Kittanning store

KITTANNING, Pa. — A new pharmacy will be opening inside the Kittanning Giant Eagle.

The pharmacy, located inside the store at 1 Franklin Village Mall, opens Thursday at 9 a.m.

The opening adds to the services already available at the Franklin Village Mall location, which includes the Giant Eagle that opened in January and an adjacent GetGo fuel station.

All offerings are connected through the myPerks loyalty program.

Mike Chappell, senior vice president of Giant Eagle Pharmacy, stated the company is “thrilled to open our newest Giant Eagle Pharmacy to meet the health and wellness needs of the Kittanning community.”

Chappell added that the addition of the pharmacy ensures residents have access to the “full complement of Giant Eagle offerings and services.”

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Following the ceremony, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will make a $5,000 donation to Armstrong School District. The Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, is scheduled to make an appearance from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on opening day.

Customers can receive $15 in free groceries with a new or transferred prescription to the Kittanning Giant Eagle Pharmacy. This promotional offer is available through July 1, 2026.

Another promotion allows all Kittanning Giant Eagle supermarket and pharmacy customers to earn five times the amount of myPerks rewards on qualifying items. This 5X myPerks multiplier event runs from Thursday, May 21, to Wednesday, May 27, when a myPerks loyalty card is scanned. This reward equates to earning 50 cents off per gallon of fuel purchased at GetGo for every $100 spent at the Kittanning Giant Eagle.

Additionally, the first 100 customers who visit the Kittanning Giant Eagle on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, will receive a $50 gift card. The gift card is redeemable for gas or groceries, with a limit of one gift card per family while supplies last.

The pharmacy will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The supermarket hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group