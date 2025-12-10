New grocery store opens in Downtown New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Horizon Market on Seventh St. in New Kensington just opened on Wednesday. The owner hopes it will be a more accessible option for people.

Cameron Yockey and his fiancée are opening their second grocery store in the Alley-Kiski valley with plans to open a third. Horizon Market will bring another food option to an area with little to no grocery stores within walking distance of the town. Yockey says he is aware that New Kensington is a food desert and will try to cater to the city’s needs.

“All of our cashiers have a feedback sheet,” Yockey said “So essentially, they will ask if there was something they couldn’t find whenever they came into the store that they were looking for. They write them down and then send them to us at the end of each shift.”

Yockey opened a store six months ago in Tarentum and has hopes of opening another in Natrona Heights. He said it’s important for communities to have a walkable food option, especially in lower-income communities where driving isn’t always an option.

