New healthy fast-casual restaurant opening in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Common Good, a new healthy fast-casual restaurant, is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh at noon on Thursday.

The restaurant is located in the Union Trust Building and will offer breakfast and lunch options six days a week.

Owners Herky and Lisa Pollock and Ed and Amanda Smith developed the concept to provide fresh food without sacrificing speed for quality. The restaurant aims to serve the local community with wholesome ingredients while offering a way for guests to support neighbors in need through meal donations.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu is designed around wholesome ingredients intended to serve people with busy schedules, including those looking for breakfast before meetings or a quick lunch on-the-go. Available service models include both dine-in and carry-out options.

The business model also includes a charitable component focused on local outreach. Guests are given the opportunity to round up their purchase totals or donate meals to neighbors in need. This program is part of the ownership group’s stated commitment to uplifting the Pittsburgh community.

Owner Herky Pollock said the decision to open the restaurant came after receiving feedback from local patrons and colleagues regarding the need for more healthy, local options in the downtown area.

“As a group and as individuals we are dedicated to making Pittsburgh a better place to live, work and play in absolutely everything we do,” Pollock said. “That includes listening to our customers and our neighbors downtown. We heard the need loud and clear from our patrons, friends and colleagues and decided it was the right time to launch this concept.”

Pollock emphasized that the new venture represents a commitment to the long-term health of the city.

“The Common Good is our answer to people who want a local and convenient option Downtown that also does some good for the community,” Pollock said. “We believe in Pittsburgh’s Future and the future is now!”

