New hotel coming to North Hills

AdVenture Development LLC plans to build a new hotel in the North Hills next year.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based development company has received a Hampton Inn & Suites franchise from Hilton Hotels. Prospera Hospitality will manage the Hampton Inn once it’s constructed.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2024. It will be located near McCandless Crossing, a mixed-use center that Adventure both developed and manages.

