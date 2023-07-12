Local

New hotel coming to North Hills

By Jennifer Beahm, Pittsburgh Business Times

McCandless Crossing McCandless Crossing, an open air center in McCandless. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

AdVenture Development LLC plans to build a new hotel in the North Hills next year.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based development company has received a Hampton Inn & Suites franchise from Hilton Hotels. Prospera Hospitality will manage the Hampton Inn once it’s constructed.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2024. It will be located near McCandless Crossing, a mixed-use center that Adventure both developed and manages.

