New Italian market and eatery to open at Live! Casino at Westmoreland County Mall

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Live! Casino at the Westmoreland Mall will open a new Italian market and eatery, Mangia featuring DeLallo, in April 2026. The fast-casual destination in Hempfield Township will offer a combination of fresh Italian comfort foods and a retail marketplace.

The project is a partnership between the casino and DeLallo, a fourth-generation, family-owned Italian foods brand based in Jeannette. Originally founded as a roadside market in 1950, DeLallo has grown into a nationally recognized brand with products sold in supermarkets across the United States.

The venue will be located at the front entrance of the casino and will be accessible to guests of all ages. The interior will feature a casual dining setting where guests can order craft cocktails, wines and Italian sodas alongside their meals. Catering services will also be offered for special events.

The menu features a variety of Italian comfort foods, including hoagies, pizza, pasta, salads and desserts. The retail marketplace will stock DeLallo signature items such as dried pastas, sauces, olive oils, spreads and gift baskets, as well as a selection of meats and cheeses.

Fran DeLallo, a representative for the family-owned company, said the expansion allows the brand to grow within its home region.

“We’re proud to attach our name and reputation to Live! Casino,” DeLallo said. “This community is our home and expanding here allows us to share the same recipes, service and atmosphere our guests know and trust with an even wider audience.”

For guests on the gaming floor, a Mangia Express window will provide direct access to food and a full selection of Illy coffee and espresso products. The coffee menu includes cappuccinos and lattes with seasonal flavors. Additionally, a gelato cart will offer rotating monthly flavors such as tiramisu, vanilla and chocolate.

A craft soda machine will be available for guests to create Italian cream sodas. Specific flavor combinations include Strawberry Basil, Chocolate Cherry, Sicilian Sunrise and Vanilla Bean.

Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino, said the project aligns with the casino’s goals for local engagement.

“This new dining concept is a culmination of our continued desire to partner with local businesses and provide our guests with high-quality dining options and service,” Sullivan said. “We are grateful to partner with DeLallo - a beloved local brand that offers authentic food and shares our same community values.”

Live! Casino will hold a specific hiring event for Mangia on Monday, March 9, 2026. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information can be found at WorkatLive.com.

