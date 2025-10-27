New Kensington police asking for help finding runaway 16-year-old

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

New Kensington police say they’re looking for 16-year-old Mya A. Doutt.

Doutt is described as mixed-race; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 165 pounds and having brown eyes.

Doutt was last seen wearing glasses and a red hooded sweatshirt. She was last known to be wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the legs.

Doutt may be in the areas of New Kensington, Arnold or Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information can contact the New Kensington Police Department or call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group