New legislation cracks down on abandoned boats in Pennsylvania rivers, lakes

PITTSBURGH — Lawmakers in Harrisburg are on a mission to clean up Pennsylvania rivers and lakes in preparation of some big events on the horizon.

House Bill 103 creates clear definitions for any abandoned or derelict boats, terms that were previously missing from state law. The legislation gives local law enforcement a process to investigate, tag and remove any problematic boats on a Pennsylvania waterway.

“My district covers part of the Ohio River, so I know where the abandoned boats are,” said Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, 45th District.

Kulik said abandoned and dilapidated vessels can create a dangerous situation for boaters and wildlife.

“…Leaking fuel, leaking chemicals, a boat that isn’t sunk enough down that another boat could possibly hit,” Kulik said. “Out this way, we’re obviously most concerned about the three rivers and the boats we all see floating around.”

The bill requires officials to allow owners 14 days to remove, repair or properly store their boat. If nothing is done about it, authorities can remove the boat on the owner’s dime and increase penalties.

“It’s somebody’s piece of property, so we needed to put in, of course, due process,” Kulik said.

Kulik said the timing of this action is especially important, with so many things in the works for the area.

“We’ve got a lot coming up next year. We have the NFL Draft, we have America 250,” Kulik said. “We want to put on a good show for the rest of Pennsylvania and the rest of our country. Everybody is going to be looking at us.”

The legislation is now on the desk of Gov. Josh Shapiro and is expected to be signed into law.

