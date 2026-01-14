New measure before Pittsburgh City Council would create $20M fund to purchase vehicles

PITTSBURGH — A new measure has reached Pittsburgh City Council, aiming to remedy the city’s aging fleet.

On Tuesday, Councilperson Barb Warwick introduced legislation that would establish a $20 million annual trust fund dedicated to purchasing vehicles for core city services.

The fund would start with the 2027 budget.

Although it’s unclear where the funding would come from, the ordinance would set a minimum allocation amount, dependent on annual appropriations from council.

Warwick says $20 million is the bare minimum the city should be spending on its fleet each year.

“We have known for a number of years, for a decade or so, our fleet has been very under-invested in, and we really have seen this year that we’re reaching a breaking point,” Warwick said.

The city estimates that solving its vehicle crisis would cost more than $200 million over the next five years.

11 Investigates previously reported that nearly half of the city’s fleet is older than its recommended life span.

