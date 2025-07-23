Councilman introduces legislation to create annual report on Pittsburgh’s vehicle fleet

PITTSBURGH — City councilman Bobby Wilson is asking for an annual report on Pittsburgh’s vehicle fleet.

He says Pittsburgh City Council is being left in the dark when it comes to the aging fleet. So, he introduced legislation on Tuesday to establish the annual report, which would be submitted to the City Council and Office of Management and Budget.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh employee sounding alarm about dire conditions of city vehicles

He wants a citywide review tracking the make, model and mileage of the city’s vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, garbage trucks and snow plows. Additionally, the report would evaluate vehicle performance, maintenance costs, and provide recommendations for replacement and investment planning.

Wilson tells Channel 11 that some of the vehicles are so old, they’re breaking down and crews are having a hard time finding repair parts.

“They’re just storing old vehicles so they can, like, grab a part,” he said. “You know, because these vehicles are way past their lifetime, so even getting that part is difficult. There’s like a graveyard over there of all the vehicles; they just continually take these old parts to make other units work.”

Wilson says nearly half of the city’s fleet has exceeded its recommended life cycle and adds that the transparency will improve public safety and save taxpayer money.

