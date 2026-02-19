New Mexico reopens investigation into alleged illegal activity at Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s attorney general has reopened an investigation into allegations of illegal activity at Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office made the announcement Thursday, saying the decision was made after reviewing information recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Although New Mexico’s initial case was closed in 2019 at the request of federal prosecutors in New York, state prosecutors say now that “revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice said special agents and prosecutors at the agency will be seeking immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file and intend to work with other law enforcement partners as well as a new truth commission established by state lawmakers to look into activities at the ranch.

“As with any potential criminal matter, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, carefully evaluate jurisdictional considerations, and take appropriate investigative action, including the collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available,” the New Mexico Department of Justice said in a statement.

