New ‘moody and intimate’ wine bar Whisper debuts next to Bridges and Bourbon

PITTSBURGH — Bridges and Bourbon is getting a sister named Whisper.

The new restaurant at 932 Penn Ave. will be a wine and dessert bar nuzzled in the Cultural District. Managing partner Scott Shaffer stated that the space is “designed to captivate the senses” and that it “blends timeless sophistication with contemporary allure,” with a “moody and intimate” atmosphere “curated for curiosity and indulgence.”

“Whisper is a destination for those who appreciate refinement with a touch of mystery,” Shaffer said in a prepared statement. “From the moment you arrive, you’ll be immersed in an atmosphere designed for those who seek a truly distinctive experience, where every detail invites curiosity and indulgence. At Whisper, we offer a carefully curated selection of exquisite desserts paired with world class wines, all within a setting that blends timeless sophistication with contemporary allure. The ambiance is intimate and moody creating the perfect backdrop for memorable evenings and meaningful connections.”

