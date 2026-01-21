New park planned on former golf course in Allegheny County

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new park will replace a former golf course in Allegheny County.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ohio Township said it had acquired about 138 acres of land along Lowries Run Road and Camp Horne Road, the former Green Valley Golf Course.

The space will become Ohio Township’s second municipal park, offering active and passive recreational amenities for all ages.

The township received more than $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Local Share Account program to purchase the land. Additional funding requests from the LSA totaled more than $1.25 million.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to have a new, expansive community space,” state Rep. Arvind Venkat (D-District 30) said in a statement. “This will provide Ohio Township with many new opportunities for outdoor access and activities. I am thrilled to see this funding come back to our community, and I am thankful for Sen. (Devlin) Robinson’s partnership in this project.”

Initial planning for the new park is underway, the township says. The first phase of development will focus on roadway access, parking and trail restoration and clearing. Additional amenities will be determined during later stages.

The township invites community input on the project. Residents can share their thoughts by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at arubino@ohiotwp.org.

