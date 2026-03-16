New Pittsburgh live music venue announces star-studded first batch of shows

PITTSBURGH — A new live music venue in Pittsburgh has announced its first batch of shows on Monday.
Citizens Live at the Wylie is a 4,000-capacity venue set to open in October.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fly-through video shows hopes for new 4K-capacity music venue being built in Pittsburgh
The first performer to grace its stage on Oct. 2 will be rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.
Additional shows include:
- Oct. 3 - Styx
- Oct. 6 - Two Door Cinema Club
- Oct. 7 - Freya Skye
- Oct. 8 - Matt Mathews
- Oct. 9 - Chelsea Handler
- Oct. 16 - Boyz II Men
- Oct. 20 - Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Oct. 27 - The Living Tombstone
- Oct. 31 - Aries Spears
- Nov. 2 - Glorilla
- Nov. 6 - Sting
- Nov. 15 - Wyatt Flores
- Dec. 2 - Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Dec. 3 - Sabaton
- Jan. 16 - Slappers N Bangers Vs. Union
Click here for more information on the shows and Citizens Live at the Wylie.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group