New Pittsburgh live music venue announces star-studded first batch of shows

PITTSBURGH — A new live music venue in Pittsburgh has announced its first batch of shows on Monday.

Citizens Live at the Wylie is a 4,000-capacity venue set to open in October.

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The first performer to grace its stage on Oct. 2 will be rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

Additional shows include:

Oct. 3 - Styx

Oct. 6 - Two Door Cinema Club

Oct. 7 - Freya Skye

Oct. 8 - Matt Mathews

Oct. 9 - Chelsea Handler

Oct. 16 - Boyz II Men

Oct. 20 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Oct. 27 - The Living Tombstone

Oct. 31 - Aries Spears

Nov. 2 - Glorilla

Nov. 6 - Sting

Nov. 15 - Wyatt Flores

Dec. 2 - Stephen Wilson Jr.

Dec. 3 - Sabaton

Jan. 16 - Slappers N Bangers Vs. Union

Click here for more information on the shows and Citizens Live at the Wylie.

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