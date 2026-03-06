Fly-through video shows hopes for new 4K-capacity music venue being built in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Live at the Wylie, a new 4,000-capacity music venue in Pittsburgh, is scheduled to open this October.

On Thursday, Channel 11 got a look at construction progress on the facility, which is located next to PPG Paints Arena. Developers also shared new fly-through video of what the venue will look like.

The venue is designed to honor the cultural history of the Hill District through specific interior details.

“We’ve put a lot of work into the design and how to incorporate the legacy of the Hill into the design of a new venue that’s going to carry that legacy forward into the future,” said Tom Loudermilk, market president of Live Nation Pittsburgh.

Design features include a wall dedicated to the work of photographer Teenie Harris and a mirrored piano inspired by the Crawford Grill.

“We want to expose as many different people as possible. We want every genre, every age and everyone from Pittsburgh and the surrounding region to experience it,” Loudermilk said of the venue.

