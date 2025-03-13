New Pittsburgh music venue: Construction officialy underway, name announced

PITTSBURGH — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hills District to mark the start of construction on a new music venue set to open in the city.

Live Nation, Citizens, the Penguins and public officials joined together Thursday to celebrate the start of the project near PPG Paints Arena.

Citizens Live at The Wylie, a 98,500-square-foot live music venue, is set to open in the second half of 2026.

The venue’s name is taken from Wylie Avenue, famously known as the “crossroads of the world” for its rich legacy in American music. Citizens is the sponsor of the venue.

“We’re honored to create a space that amplifies the vibrant musical heritage of the Hill District and contributes fresh energy to its future,” said Tom Loudermilk, President of Live Nation Pittsburgh. “Citizens Live at The Wylie is designed to be a home for live music that honors this special neighborhood and connects it to the amazing and talented artists who will perform here.”

The arena will have a 4,000-seat capacity and provide a space to enjoy a mix of up-and-coming breakout artists as well as musicians looking for a more intimate setup, according to a release.

“For generations, artists from the Hill District inspired the world. Although we can’t change the past, we can honor those who came before – and build a better future for everyone,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. “Today is an important milestone in the redevelopment of the Lower Hill, due both to the project moving forward and to the reinvestment it will catalyze in the Greater Hill District. I want to acknowledge the community for their continued advocacy that development on the lower Hill site benefits the broader Hill District. I want to welcome Live Nation and Citizens to the Lower Hill, thank the Penguins, and celebrate this great momentum and expansion of opportunity for our city.”

The venue is expected to create 350 new jobs with a base wage of $20 per hour for all employees. It was also feature a “retail incubator,” offering small businesses from the neighborhood a “platform of visibility and growth.”

