New playground opens in Dormont after months of work

DORMONT, Pa. — Residents in Dormont were excited to welcome a new playground.

Officials cut the ribbon on the Beggs Syder Park on Saturday, officially opening it to the public.

It comes after the park was closed in December.

The previous playground was demolished after the borough’s insurance company deemed it unsafe.

Officials said they worked quickly to get new equipment ordered and installed to be open by spring. The project cost about $160,000.

The new playground includes a jungle gym, slide and obstacle course.

“People we’ve talked to are really happy to see something here. Something brand new. They like the new equipment. My kids like the new rope course,” said Dormont Borough Council President Jen Mazzocco.

Last December, Santa delivered the equipment to the borough on Christmas Eve.

The playground is located at the 1100 block of Arkansas Avenue

