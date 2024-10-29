Dormont hopes to rebuild Castle Playground in 2025

DORMONT, Pa. — With the closures of three playgrounds in Dormont, officials say it’s going to be awhile before any replacements can be installed.

At a meeting on Monday night, the Dormont Borough Council said hopefully the next generation of the Castle Playground will happen in 2025.

The well-known castle playground and two others were closed earlier in October after the borough’s insurance said they would no longer cover them due to safety concerns.

Some pieces of the original structure will be preserved, like an artificial tree built for the playground.

“It’s pretty clear, there aren’t options. While I appreciate the opportunity to discuss options, I think that we all have a responsibility as council members to do what’s best for the borough and there is only one option,” Amie Downs said.

The borough’s parks and public works department will set a timeline for the teardown of the park.

