All playgrounds in Dormont closing indefinitely. Here’s why

DORMONT, Pa. — Dormont playgrounds will all be closed indefinitely after the borough’s insurance company said they are no longer safe.

Borough leaders informed the community online and on Facebook: “We regret that we must close Dormont’s three playgrounds indefinitely until the borough can make necessary upgrades for the safety of our community’s children. Borough officials take safety seriously and regret that this closure came unexpectedly. Addressing these needs is a priority and will be handled at the forthcoming council meetings in October and November.”

Dormont Borough Manager John Stinner says at their insurance renewal meeting yesterday they were informed that coverage for the playgrounds would end on Jan. 1, 2025. They decided to shut down the playground immediately, roping them with caution tape, to keep everyone safe.

“I was walking down the hill and this is the first time I’ve seen it roped off. It was pretty heartbreaking,” said Lorraine Mszanksi, a mother in Dormont.

The closure includes Dormont Park, also known as the wooden playground and the castle playground, in the community.

“This being an all-wood playground, perhaps that made it more dangerous but it made it unique and special for us,” said Lorraine.

The post online had mixed reactions from citizens, some saying the borough should have had better upkeep with the parks, others thanking the borough for taking immediate precautions.

“A lot of shock to be honest with you. So far people have been really gracious. We already had some grants and plans in place to replace a couple of the playgrounds,” said John Stinner, Borough Manager.

Stinner said the insurance company has not said specifically what issues they found at the playgrounds. They brought in playground inspectors and plan to have more information in time for the council meeting on Monday night.

They have received an estimate on replacing their wooden park for $1.2 million.

“I have five nieces and nephews and we come here regularly. I love the sense of community that this brings. I am worried if this disappears it’s never going to be the same, which is so sad for our neighborhood,” said Karie King.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group