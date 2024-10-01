New policy bars Pittsburgh police from traffic escorts outside city, expect for dignitaries

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned exclusive new information about the controversial Pittsburgh motorcycle unit.

The unit came under fire after the Chief said he and his command staff had no idea they were at the Trump rally where shots were fired, killing one man and wounding the former President and two others.

The Chief told 11 Investigates he was unaware they were at the rally until he heard news reports that some of his officers suffered minor injuries during the shooting when they ran into the crowd and helped to rescue some of the wounded.

The Chief said the unit did not follow the proper procedures and was not authorized to escort the former President. He said they would have been allowed if they had followed protocol.

Pittsburgh motorcycle officers, along with other departments around the area and the Pennsylvania State Police, routinely provide escorts for politicians and other dignitaries when requested by law enforcement agencies.

11 Investigates has learned that the motorcycle unit as well as any other officer will no longer be allowed to provide private escorts on secondary details outside of the city limits.

Commander Eric Baker told 11 Investigates that this change has nothing to do with the Trump rally. He said the department will continue to escort politicians and dignitaries outside city limits when requested by other law enforcement agencies.

Over the years, Pittsburgh motorcycle officers have been hired under secondary employment details to provide escorts for professional and college sports teams, famous musicians, network sports announcers and other private entities from the city to the airport and back again. But a change in police policy now prohibits that.

“When we leave the city is when we start to enter some murky territory. Where does our jurisdiction end? What authority do we have there? What if someone were to be hurt,?” Commander Baker asked.

In a memo obtained by 11 Investigates, Commander Baker wrote,”the practice of providing traffic escorts in relation to secondary employment to or from any location outside of the geographical boundaries of the City of Pittsburgh shall cease.”

“It’s somewhat of a hard sell to the people of the city to say, ‘hey, you’re going to have to maybe wait a little bit longer, but we have officers escorting whoever you know on whoever’s dime to the airport outside the city,’” Baker said.

Baker said the department is also concerned that the use of lights and sirens in these private escorts may be a violation of the law.

“It bears further scrutiny before a final determination is made,” Baker said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they don’t escort any sports teams. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office confirms they do provide escorts and are reimbursed for the services.

“We have no intention of changing any of our operations with respect to escorts,” said Mike Manko, a spokesman for Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Commander Baker said officers are still allowed to escort teams, musicians and other private entities inside the city limits without lights and sirens.

Sources told 11 Investigates that they suspect the controversy over sending officers to the Trump rally in Butler led to the changes.

While an internal investigation is now underway into the response to the Trump rally, Commander Baker said that rally Trump has nothing to do with the new policy, and he said the city will still provide escorts for politicians and other dignitaries when requested by law enforcement.

“The motorcade is more of a function of law enforcement, a mutual aid request,” Baker said, who added it’s a safety and security issue as well.

11 Investigates reached out to some of the college and pro sports teams in Pittsburgh to see how this impacts them.

The Steelers said they don’t use escorts. And, visiting teams use the Sheriff’s Office.

Sources also told 11 Investigates that the Pirates and visiting MLB teams use city police escorts to and from the airport, and they will now have to come up with a new plan.

