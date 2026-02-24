New proposal could bring over 800 housing units to Collier Township; residents concerned about space

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was no vote at Monday night’s Collier Township commissioners meeting on the proposed Nixon Development, but there was plenty of public comment.

The meeting was standing room only as residents lined up to speak against the 833-unit residential and mixed-use project planned north of Noblestown Road.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price was at the meeting and heard why residents think their community simply cannot fit the extra people. Catch his report on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group