New raised crosswalk coming to Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — A new raised crosswalk will be installed in Mount Washington this week.

City of Pittsburgh officials said the major upgrade will be installed across Virginia Avenue in front of the Mount Washington Senior Center. Crews will also being installing “no parking” bump-outs to improve sight lines for pedestrians using the crosswalk.

“I am thankful for our innovators at the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. They are always looking out for our vulnerable populations when it comes to traffic safety. Without their diligence and continued efforts, Pittsburgh couldn’t become the safest city in America,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The project comes after a traffic study showed that while speeding was not abundant in the corridor, yield compliance for pedestrians was quite low among motorists. The raised crosswalk is expected to increase motorist yield compliance, reduce motorist speed and increase overall pedestrian safety, officials said.

Installation is expected to begin Wednesday, June 26 and should last one day. During the construction, one lane of traffic will be closed with flaggers stationed at each end in order to allow alternating traffic.

