New regulation requires Pennsylvania car dealers to inspect all vehicles for unsafe conditions

An amendment has been added to Pennsylvania’s automotive industry trade practices, providing new protections for people buying a car.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the amendment on Friday, calling it a “sensible” update that makes the process of buying a new vehicle more transparent.

“My Office has worked closely with the public and regulatory agencies in finalizing these much-needed changes to deal with one of the largest sources of consumer complaints that our Bureau of Consumer Protection receives each year,” Henry said.

Dealers are now required to inspect every vehicle within 30 days of it entering their inventory for certain unsafe conditions. Any vehicle that accumulates 500 or more miles on a dealer lot before sale will need an additional inspection.

If a dealer finds unsafe conditions listed in the regulation, those issues must be disclosed in writing before the sale, even if the vehicle is being sold “as is.”

The amendment took effect in mid-August.

