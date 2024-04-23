New restaurant coming to a gateway location of the East Ohio business district on the North Side

PITTSBURGH — Typically, the phrase “farm to table” alludes to a restaurant’s menu and its approach emphasizing local foods.

For Rafael Vencio, the phrase right now most closely describes his current entrepreneurial shift, in which he’s moving from operating a startup farm, at the Hilltop Urban Farm, where he sold various unique kinds of produce at farmers markets around the city. Now he’s looking to open a restaurant.

Vencio, a native of the Philippines who moved to the region when his father worked at Geneva College, is keeping the same name for the restaurant as he did for the farmers market stand, Amboy, the basic farm-to-table approach of which he hopes to return to soon as he works to get his new restaurant up and running.

Amboy is in the works for a former Subway location at the corner of East Ohio Street and Cedar Avenue.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group