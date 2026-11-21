Two sections of the southern half of the Mon/Fayette Expressway are now open to traffic.

The new sections that opened on Friday morning are part of the PA Route 51 to Interstate 376 Project.

With the opening, the Mon/Fayette Expressway, also known as Toll 43, will stretch 57 miles from Interstate 68 near Morgantown, W.Va., to Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County.

Drivers traveling between Exit 54 at Route 51 in Jefferson Hills and Exit 57 in West Mifflin and Clairton will be assessed tolls at a new gantry at Milepost 55. Rates will be $0.97 for E-ZPass customers and $1.94 for Toll By Plate users. The commission set the fees based on 2027 rates and noted that they will not change in January.

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